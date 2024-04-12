Pacific Island leaders unite for peace building

In a significant move toward promoting peace and halting conflicts, most leaders across the Pacific have agreed to sign a concept paper aimed at accelerating peace-building actions.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasizes the urgency for Pacific Island leaders to collaborate in addressing pressing issues such as escalating freight costs and the ripple effects of ongoing conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars.

Rabuka says that the concept paper is set to be presented at the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum meeting scheduled to take place in Tonga in August this year.

The Prime Minister says that once endorsed, the document will be further advocated for at the United Nations General Assembly later this year, emphasizing the collective voice of Pacific Islanders in advocating for peace among nations.

“I will present the concept paper to the United Nations General Assembly, informing the leaders of the world that the Pacific Island leaders have all agreed to peacebuilding and that we need to put a stop to all of these.”

The genesis of this initiative traces back to discussions initiated during the Great Council of Chiefs, where Prime Minister Rabuka called for the inclusion of other Pacific Island monarchs, fostering a unified stance on peace-building efforts.

This collaborative effort among Pacific Island leaders highlights a shared commitment to promoting stability and harmony in the region, voicing the countless individuals directly and indirectly impacted by conflicts worldwide.