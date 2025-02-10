Pacific has the right to voice concerns

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Pacific has the right to voice its concerns over any planned warhead tests in the region.

Speaking after concluding his official engagement in the United States, Rabuka highlighted the lasting impact of past nuclear testing on some Pacific nations.

He states that while a missile test was conducted last year, it was still a test and a matter of concern.

Rabuka stresses that the region is now more aware of these issues and will raise concerns where necessary.

“We are more cautious about these matters now. When a test like last year’s occurs, we are duty-bound to raise our concerns through a protest note so they understand our stance – rather than allowing them to come and go as they please.”

Rabuka adds that global superpowers must acknowledge the Pacific’s concerns and that it is crucial to communicate these through diplomatic channels.

