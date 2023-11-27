Pacific GIS conference kicks off in Suva

[Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources supports the geospatial industry as custodians of national geospatial data.

Minister for Land and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo made the remarks at the opening of the Pacific GIS and Remote Sensing User Conference today at the University of the South Pacific in Suva.

Vosarogo says the Ministry steadfastly aligns with the theme, “Improving resilience in the Pacific Islands through GIS and Remote Sensing,” having witnessed firsthand how Fiji’s GIS and remote sensing endeavours have positively impacted the nation.

Land and Mineral Resources Minister Filimoni Vosarogo

The conference will allow audiences to engage and discuss projects, news, and challenges involving spatial data and techniques.

The Fiji Government has long acknowledged the pivotal role of geospatial information and remote sensing technologies in propelling our society towards modernization and development.

The conference will conclude on Friday.