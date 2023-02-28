Pacific Energy plans big

[File Photo]

Pacific Energy South West Pacific will be investing several millions of dollars to open four new service stations in Fiji this year.

Chief Executive Officer Xavier Baronnet says they have cited improved business operations, hence they have the confidence to invest again in the Fijian economy.

He says despite facing the impacts of global crisis, they continue to invest in their infrastructure.

“During the COVID time, it was a tough time for everyone, but we managed to keep all the stuff with us with no reduction in terms of staffing or investment.” So we kept on investing even though profitability was less than expected. But fortunately, the volumes are coming back. So we are almost back to normal. And we have big projects for 2023.”



[Chief Executive Officer Xavier Baronnet]

Baronet says three outlets will be located in the Viti Levu while one will be in Vanua Levu.

Pacific Energy currently has 21 service stations in the country.