Pacific economies urged to follow policy-driven approach

Pacific Island countries including Fiji are facing urgent economic challenges from inflation and tourism sustainability to climate-related disruptions.

This, according to Asia-Pacific Applied Economics Association Founder Paresh Narayan.

He explained that Fiji’s main issues are sustaining tourism, declining remittance inflows due to rising overseas costs, and managing inflation in a volatile global environment.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds Small Island economies face global shocks that complicate planning and forecasting, making research-based policy essential.

Speaking at the APAEA joint workshop in Suva, Narayan said six policy papers were presented on tourism, economic growth, banking sector liquidity and climate impacts on inflation.

He emphasized that robust research underpins resilient policymaking.

“We want to motivate other central banks in the region to start thinking about these issues and build their own research ecosystems.”

Narayan highlighted the Reserve Bank of Fiji’s work over the past four years to foster evidence-based research, producing 25 policy papers that strengthen the country’s knowledge economy.

He also noted the workshop promoted regional collaboration, bringing together economists and central bankers from 10 Pacific economies.

According to Narayan, Fiji’s focus on research-driven policy positions the country as a regional leader, equipping Pacific islands to manage economic and climate impacts.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.