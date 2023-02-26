Pacific countries urged to collaborate for climate-resilient future

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has called on Pacific countries to work together and hold each other accountable to agreements made at the 2023 Early Childhood Development Forum.

Speaking at the forum’s closing in Nadi, Ratu Wiliame highlighted the importance of multi-sectorial collaboration on the implementation of legislation and policies for a climate-resilient future.

He fully supported the call to sustain this regional multi-sectorial gathering and embed it more firmly in the regional architecture.

The President also noted the pivotal role of early childhood development in resilience-building and the potential of linking programs and services to provide relief and response to climate change and emergencies.



