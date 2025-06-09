Pacific countries set to receive major climate grant

[Source: Pacific Islands Forum/ Facebook]

Fiji and other Pacific Island countries will soon have direct access to predictable climate and disaster resilience funding through the Pacific Resilience Facility.

The facility, designed to address fragmented and bureaucratic international funding has already secured around $380 million in pledges.

Targets are set at $1.14 billion by next year and $3.42 billion by 2030.

Article continues after advertisement

The PRF, established by Pacific leaders is the region’s first member-owned and managed financing institution.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu explained that the facility will provide grants for community projects and broader climate resilience initiatives, ensuring funding is accessible, timely and tailored to local needs.

Unlike previous international financing, which was often fragmented and ill-suited, the PRF is a homegrown solution aimed at empowering Pacific communities directly.

“Over the course of this process, there has been a proactive effort to fundraise and capitalise this new financing arrangement. To-date, US$167 million has been pledged by international partners and Pacific Islands Forum members. The aim is to raise US$500 million by 2026 and move a total capitalisation of US$1.5 billion by 2030. The PRF will provide both, grant for communities, as well as broader grants for climate and disaster resilience project for Pacific governments.”

Bulitavu states that the PRF will fund initiatives ranging from rural electrification and climate-resilient infrastructure to relocation projects in areas most affected by climate disasters.

The first call for proposals is expected at the 55th Pacific Islands Leaders Forum in Palau in August next year with grants set to commence in early 2027.

The facility is designed to operate without contributing to the overburdening of national debt.

It is governed through the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat with Fiji and other Pacific nations involved in shaping policies, procedures and fund allocation.

Bulitavu stresses that predictable, community-focused funding is critical for building resilience against climate change and disaster impacts.

The PRF is also a key part of Fiji’s broader climate strategy.

It complements national programs such as rural electrification, community relocation and other climate adaptation projects.

Fiji’s leadership in this regional initiative underscores the country’s commitment to innovative, people-centered solutions that address the realities of Small Island Developing States.

Bulitavu added that the PRF represents a milestone in regional financial innovation, ensuring that Pacific Island countries are not dependent on external models that may not reflect local contexts.

By providing accessible funding, the PRF aims to strengthen community resilience and support long-term sustainable development across the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.