Pacific calls for ocean protection

Pacific Island communities are calling on everyone, from individuals to nations, to respect the Law of the Sea.

They say it’s vital to protect our oceans and stop deep-sea mining, a practice that threatens the delicate marine ecosystems of the Pacific.

This urgent plea was made by representatives from across the region at a seminar held at Fiji National University, focusing on the importance of Indigenous knowledge and ocean guardianship.

Article continues after advertisement

Solomon Pili Kaho Ohalahala, an academic from Hawaii, says that Pacific islands are the most vulnerable, and they are calling for stronger commitments.

“The climate crisis that is happening in terms of how we need to respond is being driven by the corporations that want to begin dredging our oceans. These tiny little stones that have been there and have been created over millions and millions of years, this is what they’re trying to extract.”

Indigenous Knowledge Facilitator, Simione Sevudredre, is stressing the importance of following the Pacific tradition of ‘taboo,’ which discourages engaging in actions considered inappropriate or forbidden.

Fiji National University Associate Professor, Dr. Kaliova Ravuiwasa, says that instilling traditional knowledge in younger generations can also help preserve indigenous culture.

“It is really important for us that, when we are talking about our students—who will be the future guardians and custodians of this indigenous knowledge, especially in the guardianship of fisheries and other natural resources—it is essential to understand their context. This helps us deliver the knowledge and skills we have.”

Dr. Ravuiwasa adds that ocean guardianship is crucial, and it can only be achieved if everyone works towards this goal.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link