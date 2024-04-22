Overwhelming demand for Rural Housing Assistance program

Yaroi Village in the Lau group [File Photo]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development has received a staggering 6600 applications for the Rural Housing Assistance program.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says this shows the significant demand for affordable housing in rural and maritime islands.

Ditoka highlights the ministry’s commitment to addressing the needs of these vulnerable communities, recognizing the importance of providing housing assistance to those who need it most.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have guidelines for the Rural Housing Assistance programme taking into consideration the different earning power of our rural community and the fluctuation of the market prices that prompted the increase in the cost of building materials.”

Ditoka says the ministry’s dedication to maximizing assistance to overlooked communities across the country and mentioned ongoing efforts to refine the initiative to better meet the needs of Fijians.

The Rural Housing Assistance program operates in phases, with funds released only after applicants fulfill all requirements mandated by the Ministry.