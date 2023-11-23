Overall crime drops but alarming surge in crimes against women

The overall crime rate for last month recorded a two percent reduction.

The Fiji Police Force October Crime Statistics reveal that since January, the overall crime rate has declined by 10 percent.

Police recorded 1,486 cases last month alone.

The statistic, however, shows that crime against women increased by 0.5 percent last month compared to the same period last year.

It says that domestic-related cases against women made up 27 percent of the 213 cases, which were mostly committed by a spouse or partner.

It adds that 15 percent of the offenses reported were sexual offenses, while 85 percent were assault-related offenses.

Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says the Force is ensuring all their personnel are aware of the “No Drop Policy” and their role in dealing with domestic violence.

Police say burglary, aggravated robbery, robbery, rape, and theft of motor vehicles recorded increases in the Western Division compared to the same period last year.

It adds that in the Southern Division, robbery, attempted burglary, and rape also increased.

The Northern Division recorded increases in aggravated burglary and robbery, whereas in the Central Division, robbery, arson, and attempted robbery recorded increases.

Chew says crimes against children recorded a decrease of 24 percent, but it is still worrying to note that 12 percent of the 121 crimes committed against children were committed in a domestic setting by family members.

Meanwhile, there was a 57 percent increase in drug cases recorded during the month of October.