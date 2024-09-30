Over 770 new cancer patients

The Fiji Cancer Society is dealing with a sharp increase in cancer cases, having registered 772 new patients since January last year.

This surge is straining the Society’s resources as it continues to provide essential support to hundreds of families across the country.

Many of these patients require transportation to medical centers, access to chemotherapy drugs not covered by the government and diagnostic tests.

Fiji Cancer Society Programs Officer Sweta Kapoor highlights the impact of public contributions, stating that patient support services have been made possible through the generosity of donors.

Between January 2023 and June 2024, the Society has allocated $1,444.10 towards essential services, including taxi rides, diagnostic tests and weekend oncology operations.

However, this only represents a small portion of the total expenditure.

In total, the Society has spent $317,851.78 during this period.

Kapoor says this money is helping provide hope to patients and their families, giving them more precious time with their loved ones.

The financial support extends beyond medical care with nearly 5,000 patient transfers arranged across the country.

These transfers include boat trips, flights, ambulance rides and home visits by doctors, ensuring no patient is left behind, regardless of how remote their location may be.

The Society’s efforts have covered over 171,500 kilometers, reaching patients in the most isolated corners of Fiji.

Vital equipment such as oxygen supplies, medications not included in the government’s essential drug list, mobility devices and medical beds have been provided to those in need.