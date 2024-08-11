Over $30,000 collected for Navua Hospital

The Navua Board of Visitors has successfully collected over $30,000 during their black-tie fundraiser last night.

Navua Hospital Board of Visitors member Dr. Komal Ram says that the support they received has been overwhelming.

Dr. Kumar states that they were able to collect about $27,000 from ticket sales and the remaining amount through other donations.

She adds that the money raised will be used to purchase new equipment and improve the emergency department at Navua Hospital.

Dr. Ramalso notes that, despite facing hurdles in organizing the event, the outcome has been rewarding.

The board has plans for more activities, including a morning tea event and several sporting events, to raise additional funds for improving the Navua Hospital, which serves a large population in the Navua area.