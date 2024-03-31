Over 1000 join Holi Masti celebration

Despite the rainy weather condition yesterday, over 1000 Fijians participated in the vibrant celebration of the Holi festival, known as Holi Masti, organized by Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s FMF Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM.

Families and friends were present to participate in the colorful festivities, enjoying music and camaraderie as they played with rang.

Mirchi FM Program Director Ashneel Singh expressed excitement over the turnout, stating that despite adverse weather conditions, the event has attracted a large crowd with anticipation for the festivities.

“We expected a huge turnout and it was and thank you to the people of Suva and we had a lot of visitors from, overseas from New Zealand, Australia, from Northern and Western Division and it has been a successful Holi event and it was big.”

Singh assured attendees that they would deliver the promised grandeur of the annual event, which they did.

Meanwhile, Raj Sharma expresses enjoyment and extends Holi greetings to all amid the vibrant celebration.

“I heard from my wife that it’s a lot of fun here and I really liked it, and Holi you know is a colorful festival for all the Hindus all around and I’ll say Happy Holi to everyone.”

The event showcased a wide range of entertainment through dance performances and live music, ensuring a memorable experience for all participants.