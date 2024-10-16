Over 100 schools to receive hand-hygiene kits

[Source: Supplied]

Over 100 schools will be equipped with a kit for hand hygiene, through a collaboration between stakeholders to promote handwashing for hand hygiene.

The campaign is under the Hand Hygiene for All Global Initiative which is led by the government, in collaboration with UNICEF and Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive’s Manager Marketing Jyoti Devi says the organization will provide soap for handwashing as a measure to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our global handwashing education program, which is Clean Hands, Good Health, has been running for many years, through which we are trying to target the students across the country, in Fiji and in the Pacific Islands, to practice good hand hygiene, whereby we teach children on the importance of handwashing, when to wash, and how to wash.”

Devi says it is important to teach handwashing for hygiene from an early age in order to ensure the development of a life-long healthy habit among children.

Colgate-Palmolive champions its global education programme “Clean Hands, Good Health” to promote handwashing for hygiene in Fiji.

A total of 7200 bar of soap will be distributed to education and health facilities through the global “Clean Hands, Good Health” campaign across the Pacific.