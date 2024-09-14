Outsourcing sector poised for $500 million growth

The foreign exchange earnings from Fiji’s outsourcing industry currently stand at approximately $200 million, supporting around 8,000 employees.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica forecasts that, in the next decade, the industry could grow to a value of $500 million with further potential beyond that.

Kamikamica says a notable trend is the expansion of outsourcing operations beyond urban centers.

Companies are setting up in areas like Drasa Vitogo, Navua and potentially Labasa and Savusavu, bringing job opportunities closer to rural communities.

“Some of the challenges that the industry is currently facing is to do with employment. Currently, according to the outsourcing industry that is struggling to find workers which is a bit saddening, we are trying to work together with them to try and ensure that there is a good pipeline of workers coming through to allow the industry to continue to grow.”

Kamikamica states that the knowledge process outsourcing sector is also developing, with a company in Fiji recently employing 12 local staff in Artificial Intelligence. This indicates growing potential in the industry.

The government, he says remains committed to supporting the outsourcing sector to maximize its benefits.

The Minister also says that partnerships are being explored with global companies such as Google which operates a 30,000-strong call center in the Philippines.

Kamikamica adds that there is optimism that Fiji could capture a significant portion of this market in the future.