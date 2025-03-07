Opposition Leader writes to PM Rabuka

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The government and the opposition may work in bipartisanship to deal with important economic and investment strategies for the benefit of the country.

A call to take on a bipartisan approach has been made by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his right of reply in Parliament this morning, who says the approach was made by Seruiratu, who requested a sit-down meeting with him.

Rabuka stresses that a lot of important issues need to be dealt with in this parliamentary year, hence, the Opposition Leader called for a bipartisan approach.

The Prime Minister adds that he was almost discouraged when the debate began during their meeting, as he received a lot of criticism from those in the Opposition benches.

However, he adds that he is encouraged by the approach made by the Opposition members.

“This government side has been preaching about or encouraging bipartisanship, and the actual request for the bipartisan approach, to the important issues before us has come from the Honorable Leader of the Opposition. So the challenge is on you, Honorable Leader, that you approach all these important issues on a bilateral platform.”

Rabuka says they have covered every issue raised by the President in his speech.

He adds that now the responsibility lies on the parliamentarians to carry out those things based on their bipartisan approach to the various issues they have been challenged to resolve.

One of the major tasks on the government’s list for this year is the review of the 2013 Constitution.

