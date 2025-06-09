Online harm in Fiji is recurring and systematic, says Batiwale

Fifty-eight percent of all online violations in Fiji are committed against women and girls, says Online Safety Commission Commissioner Filipe Batiwale.

Speaking at the World Safer Internet Day celebrations in Nadi, Batiwale stated that women and girls continue to be disproportionately affected by online crime.

He revealed that of the 1,609 complaints received by the Commission in 2025, more than half involved cyberbullying, harassment, and defamatory statements.

Batiwale says that 65 percent of all complaints originated from Meta platforms, namely Facebook and Instagram.

“These figures are significant. They show that online harm in Fiji is not isolated – it is recurring and systematic – and that women and girls are disproportionately affected.”

Batiwale also highlighted the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence, describing it as a powerful tool in today’s digital landscape.

He warns that the increasing use of digital platforms and AI to target vulnerable people is a rising concern.

He says the ongoing review of the Online Safety Act and the modernization of laws are expected to strengthen online safety measures.

However, he stresses that responsible digital use remains a collective responsibility.

He is urging the public to make smart choices when using technology, ensuring it continues to connect and empower people in positive ways.

