Oneata villagers grateful for assistance

[ Source: Fiji Development Limited ]

The villages of Waiqori and Dakuiloa on Oneata, in the province of Lau, are grateful for the government relief assistance post Tropical Cyclone Rae.

Tikina rep, Lasarusa Vuetaki, acknowledged the assistance that reached their shores.

The government joint operations team assigned for Southern Lau districts distributed relief assistance to 40 households.

These include 20 homes in Waiqori Village and 20 homes in Dakuiloa Village.

The assessment team also visited and recorded areas of interest, including agriculture, which is a source of living for the island.

Team Leader Southern Lau joint operations, Osea Ravukivuki, says no one should be left behind and the government assistance should reach the people who need it most.

Health officials also managed to provide dental services to villagers of Oneata.

The team will be in Moce and Komo today.

