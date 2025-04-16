Oldest mosque hit by alleged robbery

[ Source: Supplied ]

The Fiji Muslim Women’s League Navua Branch, located within the country’s oldest mosque, was allegedly broken into over the weekend.

This is believed to be the first robbery in the mosque’s long-standing history.

Navua Women’s League Branch members discovered the break-in on Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

Upon inspection, they found that the door to a bulk storage room had been forcefully opened.

It is believed that assorted items stored inside the bulk room with an estimated value of approximately $6,500, were allegedly stolen.

The break-in has left members of the mosque shocked and saddened.

The matter has been reported to the Navua Police Station..

The mosque members are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.