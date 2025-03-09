Officials learn budgeting for student success

[ Source: Ministry of Education FIJI ]

Eleven school heads and officials from the Ministries of Education and Finance participated in an Education Finance and Policy Training Program, organized by the Ministry of Education with the World Bank.

The program focused on efficient financial management and resource allocation to enhance student outcomes, aligning with Thematic Area 4 of the Denarau Declaration, which emphasizes strengthened education finance and governance.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro stressed the importance of effective budgeting, urging participants to apply their new knowledge.

He also emphasized the need for collaboration between school heads and ministry officials to improve education finance systems and ensure proper resource allocation for better student learning outcomes across Fiji.

