Officers sent on leave amid drug probe

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

Twenty-one police officers are currently on leave as they face an investigation into their alleged involvement in drug-related activities.

This was confirmed by Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu, who stated that some officers are receiving half pay depending on the severity of the allegations against them.

Commissioner Tudravu emphasized that this action is part of the Fiji Police Force’s ongoing efforts to combat drug-related issues in the community.

The investigation into the officers’ conduct is expected to conclude soon, after which a decision will be made regarding their future with the force.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force continues to carry out raids and investigations under Operation Sasamaki, aimed at tackling drug offenses and ensuring public safety.

