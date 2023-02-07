Officers reminded to uphold the integrity of policing

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has once again reminded new police recruits that officers are constantly scrutinized by the public for their actions when they break the laws they swore to uphold.

He instructed the officers not to break the laws as it would tarnishthe organization’s reputation.

Chew states that the policing profession requires empathy, patience, loyalty, dedication, honesty, and adaptability.

He told the police recruits that their role as law enforcers would challenge them mentally, physically, and spiritually.

The ACP says the profession is constantly evolving and officers must learn and adapt.

In addition, Chew says that as police officers, their mindset and life should focus on serving others once they put on the police uniform.

Undergoing the Basic Recruit Training are 118 candidates and it also includes 16 officers from the Nauru Police Force and 10 from the Tuvalu Police Service.

The training will run for three months.