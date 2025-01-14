Officers encouraged to leverage specialized units

Traditional investigative methods are becoming less effective in addressing the growing complexity of modern criminal activities.

To keep pace with these changes, the Fiji Police Force has developed specialized units to assist officers in their investigative work.

This was highlighted by Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Senior Superintendent of Police Loraini Seru while officiating at the Investigators Level 2 course at the Fiji Police Academy yesterday.

Seru highlights the evolving nature of crime and stated the rise and fall of political propaganda, cross-border offences, and transnational organized crime as key factors influencing the current landscape.

She also urged officers to maintain the right mindset, passion, and confidence in their roles.

34 participants who took part in the five-week Investigators Level 2 course are also