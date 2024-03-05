Officers charged over alleged evidence tampering

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has sanctioned charges against three police officers and two civilians, for their alleged involvement in the tampering of evidence, namely methamphetamine at the Totogo Police Station. [File Photo]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has sanctioned charges against three police officers and two civilians, for their alleged involvement in the tampering of evidence, namely methamphetamine at the Totogo Police Station.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says the three officers have all been charged with one count of Interfering with Evidence, Contrary to Section 37 of the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004.

The three are alleged to have between the 9th and 10th February, unlawfully interfered with illicit drug namely methamphetamine, seized during the conduct of a police operation.

The two civilians have both been charged with one count of Aiding and Abetting Interfering with Evidence, Contrary to Section 45 of the Crimes Act 2009, and Section 37 of the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004.

It is alleged that the two between the 9th and 10th February, being a party to the offence of interfering with evidence, aided and abetted the unlawful interference of illicit drug namely methamphetamine seized during the conduct of a police operation.

All five accused persons face an additional charge of Conspiracy to Defeat Justice, Contrary to Section 191 (b) of the Crimes Act of 2009.

It is alleged that between the 9th and 10th February, during the course of an investigation, conspired and disposed of a seized illicit drug namely methamphetamine.

All five will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Fong Chew reiterates that all reports received against police officers will be investigated, with due processes followed.

He stresses that if police officers are found guilty in a court of law, they have no place in the Fiji Police Force.

Fong Chew says he is committed to removing officers involved in corrupt practices, as there is no place for officers who will bring disrepute to the organization.