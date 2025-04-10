Ocean crisis demands unity

Facing intensifying threats to their ocean and way of life, Pacific countries must act swiftly and in unity.

This, according to Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa.

Opening the Pacific Ocean Ministers Preparatory Meeting, Waqa said the region’s ocean, core to its identity and survival was buckling under pressure from climate change, pollution, illegal fishing, biodiversity loss and unsustainable practices.

He urged leaders to use this critical moment to chart a regional course that will shape the Pacific’s presence at the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference and establish the region as a global force for ocean solutions, not just a casualty of marine decline.

Waqa pointed out the nature of the meeting, noting it marks the first time all ocean-related sectors have come together at the regional level.

He said this cross-sectoral platform must drive integrated ocean management, rooted in science and traditional wisdom, and free from duplication or fragmentation.

Describing the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent as more than a vision, Waqa said it is a generational obligation to secure the region’s future.

He challenged Pacific leaders to go beyond rhetoric, build momentum around regional initiatives and take bold positions on issues such as ocean finance, governance, gender equality and youth leadership.

Waqa cited the Pacific’s strong track record from defending maritime boundaries to launching the Pacific Resilience Facility and tackling IUU fishing as proof that the region can lead.

He said these homegrown efforts should be championed on the global stage.

With major summits on the horizon, including COP30 and the next International Conference on Financing for Development, Waqa said the Pacific must be recognised as a solutions powerhouse.

He urged delegates to amplify regional messages through existing platforms, rather than create overlapping efforts.

Waqa called for solidarity and focus, urging ministers to ensure that the outcomes of their dialogue carry the Pacific voice to Nice, France and far beyond grounded in unity, cultural strength, and a deep responsibility to protect the ocean for generations to come.

