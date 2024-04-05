Ocean Alliance empowers climate action

Dedicated to promoting ocean health and driving sustainability initiatives throughout Fiji and the Pacific region, Ocean Eco Alliance is a leading force in the fight against climate change.

The organization is committed to supporting businesses and organizations in effectively implementing climate change projects and delivering impactful services.

Ocean Eco Alliance Founder and Director Komal Kumar’s vision is to empower the grassroot organizations to grow sustainably and access resources for climate and ocean initiatives.

“So that’s basically what we’re about to be here to support local grassroots organizations so we can build them up in terms of the capacity so that they’re able to sustain themselves in the long run, to be able to tap into resources and funding’s that are around so that’s that and again, I would say for Ocean Eco Alliance, oceans and climate initiatives are at the heart of the work that we do.”

The organization specializes in diverse areas, including climate change, sustainable development, ocean health and management, project proposal composition, and financial reporting and submissions.