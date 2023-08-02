NZ announces funding for NDMO

The New Zealand Government has announced funding of $3.45 million to Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office to support emergency management initiatives.

New Zealand’s Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty says the funding will be instrumental in the establishment of a new disaster warehouse in the Northern Division.

McAnulty says this will also assist in fostering peer-to-peer support between New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency and the NDMO.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is an announcement of funding from the New Zealand Government. $3.45m has been announced to assist in peer-to-peer capacity building.”

McAnulty is currently on his first official visit to Fiji.

The visit also marks a special occasion as it includes a Coin Presentation ceremony today.

The ceremony is in commendation of the efforts and contribution made by a 34-member team deployed by the Fiji Government to provide support to the NZ Government in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

