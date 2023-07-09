Nutrition education important for children: FAO

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

Investing in nutrition education and promoting the cultivation of fresh produce can foster a generation that is resilient against non-communicable diseases.

This was highlighted by Food and Agriculture for the United Nations representative Joann Young during the commissioning of the “Climate-Smart Agriculture and Resilient School Garden Project” earlier this week at the Navesau Adventist High School.

Young says through promoting the cultivation of healthy and homegrown produce, the FAO aims to equip the younger generation in Fiji with the tools to prevent lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

Article continues after advertisement

“The FAO agenda is to help people or help countries, help our partners and to work with schools like Navesou to develop this pattern of healthy eating.”

Young states that children will learn about the significance of growing their own fruits and vegetables, encouraging a lifelong appreciation for healthy eating habits.

The collaborative project, implemented by the FAO and funded by the Canadian government, provides practical training, drip irrigation systems, and necessary resources to promote sustainable gardening practices.