Novotel Entertainment Centre reopens

Novotel Hotel in Lami celebrated the official reopening of its entertainment centre yesterday after a 4-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The centre is now ready to host a variety of events including weddings, aimed at boosting tourism in Suva.

General Manager Mareile Jerosch-Hoehn reflected on the centre’s history of hosting memorable weddings for families.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a lot of facilities for the Suva market, I am new to this country which I thoroughly enjoy. The feedback that there isn’t a lot of venue capacity in Suva pushed business out to the west which inconveniences people cause they have to travel. So we are delighted to be able to provide this venue for people just on the outskirts of Suva in Lami”

Novotel revealed plans to renovate the hotel and expand its offerings, including more function rooms and hotel accommodations.

The reopening of the entertainment centre marks a positive step towards revitalizing the hospitality sector in Suva and providing a hub for social gatherings and events.