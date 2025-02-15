Northern division firefighters set standard

[ Source : NFA / Facebook ]

Firefighters in the Northern Division have maintained a spotless disciplinary record, setting a benchmark for professionalism and dedication.

While other divisions have faced some issues, the Northern Division stands out with none.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane commended their hard work and commitment while visiting all four stations in the North this week.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that NFA firefighters in the North continue to uphold better work ethics and best discipline practices while serving communities.

“I have read out to them their disciplinary issues, and I’m particular-ly happy that from Nabouwalu, Seaqaqa, and also in Labasa, I’ve seen they have a very clean record in terms of disciplinary issues. There are some disciplinary issues around our people, but in the Northern Division, there is none in particular.

Sowane adds that the station visit helps identify ways to improve services.

“Basically, the main objective of our visitation is to be able to come down and listen to our people on the ground, to hear from them some of the challenges that they are experiencing on the ground, so we can work something out for them.”

Meanwhile, an investigation is still ongoing for a recent house fire in Bu-lileka, Labasa, on Monday night where an elderly woman lost everything.

Currently, there are more than 700 firefighters in Fiji, including the 90 re-cent recruits this year.