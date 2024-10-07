North leads in medical outreach services

Medical teams from the Bua and Labasa subdivisions have been conducting medical outreaches in the Northern Division for the past two weeks.

The medical outreaches are aimed at ensuring that diseases are detected early by taking the services to communities in rural and maritime areas.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says that this is the broader part of the Ministry’s continuous effort in the outreach medical program through budget allocations.

“That is the part of the ministry where, as you may be aware, during the budget session there was an increase in budget allocation for outreach clinics for the various divisions, the four divisions, and those outreach clinics have been allocated and have been decentralized to each division, and they plan and execute their various outreach according to their divisions.”

Doctor Lalabalavu says that other subdivisions within the northern divisions are also planning to do it as well, and similarly in the other respecting divisions in Fiji.