No threat of takeover: Kalouniwai

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai says he does not plan to take over the government.

The Commander says he will not make any further comments on the statement he issued this afternoon.

Major General Kalouniwai says Home Affairs Minister, Pio Tikoduadua will brief Fijians about the meeting they held this afternoon.

Tikoduadua is expected to hold a press briefing soon.

Earlier this afternoon, in a statement, the RFMF Commander raised concerns with regards to the sweeping changes of the current government to establish a firm transition of power and democratic control as the government of the day.

He adds the RFMF has quietly observed with growing concern over the last few days, the ambition and speed of the government in implementing these sweeping changes are creating shortcuts that circumvent the relevant processes and procedures that protect the integrity of the law and the Constitution.

The Commander says while the RFMF recognizes the justifications by the current government to establish these changes, it believes that trying and failing to democratize in adverse circumstances has the potential to bring about fateful, long-term national security consequences.

He adds the RFMF is concerned, about whether these rapid changes are being pursued without a full understanding of the process and procedures or intentionally done to challenge the integrity of the Law and the Constitution of this land.

Whatever the reasons may be, the Commander says the RFMF feels that such actions and decisions are putting at risk the very nature of the law and the separation of powers that clearly demarcate the independence of the three arms of government.

Kalouniwai says the RFMF firmly believes that the separation of powers between the executive and the judicial arms of the state must be respected.

He stresses it must be important to understand and appreciate that a strong rule of law is built on respect for and adherence to a clear separation of powers between the executive, the legislature and the judiciary.