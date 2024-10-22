No pay for USP staff on strike

The University of the South Pacific has this afternoon affirmed its respect for union members’ right to strike but emphasizes that wages are only paid for work performed.

The statement comes as the strike by members of the Association of the USP Staff and the USP Staff Union continues.

It says if union members withdraw their labour and do not provide work, the employer does not pay them.

USP also says it remains steadfast in its commitment to students and continues to ensure that there are minimal disruptions to lectures, tutorials, and other learning and teaching activities during the ongoing strike by Fiji-based staff.

The institution says all lectures and tutorials are proceeding as scheduled, adding that the claim by the unions that there has been widespread cancellation of classes is blatantly false.

It adds that all essential services, including the library, medical center, student administrative services, counseling, computer labs, and they continue to operate without interruption.

USP also confirms it is appealing the actions by the Ministry of Employment, Productivity, and Workplace Relations in allowing the permit for strike.

It claims the actions by the Ministry are wrong in law, and they are appealing this in accordance with the provisions of the Employment Relations Act.

USP also states that it previously communicated that an independent review be carried out on human resources issues and not an investigation and that the findings to be presented at the USP Council meeting next month.

Meanwhile, earlier today the AUSPS and the USPSU said they demanded an investigation be carried out and presented to the Council next month.

They also claim that their terms of reference are still with the USP Secretariat, and it has been four weeks since.

They say time is running out and that they demand progress by the institution, particularly an investigation against Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

The unions also say they are most likely going to challenge the statement by USP that they will not be paid for the strike period.

FBC News understands that Professor Ahluwalia is currently in Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.