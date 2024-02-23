No insubordination by Radrodro: SODELPA Board

MP, Aseri Radrodro [File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board has today concluded that its Member of Parliament, Aseri Radrodro, did not breach the advice of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The SODELPA Board reached this conclusion in its meeting today.

Speaking to FBC News, SODELPA’s General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa, says the board has acknowledged that there was no insubordination on the part of Radrodro.

SODELPA’s General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa

Radrodro, who is now a backbencher in the coalition government, supposedly disregarded the advice of the Prime Minister to reinstate four members of the Fiji National University Council.

Despite Rabuka acknowledging that Radrodro acted in insubordination, Takayawa today revealed the party’s stance on the matter.

“He didn’t break any insubordination issue in regards to the reasoning of his dismissal. He actually complied with the orders, and that is something the board agreed to today just to write back to the prime minister. But in terms of when he is going to be replaced, we have come to the realization that it could take one month or two years, and he has accepted that.”

Meanwhile, Takayawa says the party is committed to the coalition for the remaining term in government.

Radrodro was also present at the meeting today; however, Ifereimi Vasu and Viliame Gavoka were both not at the venue.

The Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa was also not present.