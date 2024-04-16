No illegal gravel extraction says Vosarogo

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says there was no illegal gravel extraction along the Waimanu River, as claimed by Sekove Soronakadavu on social media.

A statement says the Minister had approved for the removal of the extracted materials from the stockpile area to the Yavusa Solia Trust since last Tuesday.

It says a river gravel license was approved by the office of the Director of Lands for Yavusa Solia Trust in 2022 for a period of 12 months and upon expiry of the same, the Yavusa Solia Trust applied for an extension of its license in October last year for one month.

Article continues after advertisement

This is to compensate for the one month taken by the Registrar of Titles in registering the license past the effective date.



Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo

The Minister says a one-month extension was approved for the removal of the stockpile, not extraction, as claimed.

Meanwhile, a meeting was called by the Minister to ascertain the issue brought up by the Soronakadavu; however, during the meeting last week, only members of the trustees were present, and some LOU were under the Yavusa Solia, whereas the Facebook complainant did not attend the meeting despite the early notification to him on April 5th.