No charges for Bainimarama:FICAC

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has closed the investigation into a complaint against former Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama.

According to FICAC, the complaint alleged that Bainimarama, despite being convicted on 9th May 2024 for the offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice, continued to act as the Leader of the FijiFirst Party and issued instructions to its Members of Parliament.

Bainimarama was convicted by the High Court on 14 March 2024.

On 30 May 2024, he signed a letter titled “Fiji First Letter to the Speaker of Parliament: Re Notice Pursuant to Section 63 of the Fijian Constitution” in his capacity as the Leader of FijiFirst.

FICAC’s investigation revealed that Bainimarama was served a “Notice of Removal from the National Register of Voters” dated 30 May 2024.

However, he did not respond within the required fourteen-day period, resulting in his removal from the National Register of Voters on 14 June 2024, in accordance with Section 13 (1) – (4) of the Electoral (Registration of Voters) Act 2012.

FICAC says subsequently, the “List of Removed Persons from the National Register of Voters for the period 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024” was officially published on 14 February 2025, pursuant to Section 13 (5) of the same Act.

Based on this timeline, FICAC determined that Bainimarama was still a registered voter and held the position of Office Holder within the FijiFirst Party at the time he signed the letter on 30 May 2024.

As such, he was still legally eligible to serve as Party Leader under Section 5(1)(d) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

Following a thorough review of the facts and applicable law, FICAC confirms that no criminal charges will be initiated against Bainimarama, as the circumstances do not constitute an offence under Section 27(1)(b) and (c) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

