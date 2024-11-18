NFP slams Chaudhry for hypocrisy over leadership critique

NFP President Parmod Chand (left) and FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry

The political rivalry between the National Federation Party and Fiji Labour Party has intensified with NFP President Parmod Chand criticizing FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry’s comments on the Coalition Government’s leadership.

Chaudhry, during the FLP’s Annual Delegates Conference in Nadi, accused the coalition of nepotism, cronyism and failing to address pressing issues such as the cost of living, healthcare, housing and climate change.

He claimed the government’s leadership lacked integrity, transparency and accountability and alleged that it was plagued by crises and scandals.

Responding to these remarks, Chand called Chaudhry’s criticisms hypocritical, pointing to the FLP leader’s conviction for financial impropriety involving hidden overseas bank accounts.

Chand argued that Chaudhry’s past actions undermined his credibility to speak on accountability and transparency, describing the FLP leader as delusional and politically unfit to cast judgment on others.

Chand also alleged that Chaudhry profited personally from initiatives that caused distress to cane farmers and their families and misused public funds for personal gain while serving as Prime Minister.

He further criticized Chaudhry’s tenure as Finance Minister under the post-2006 coup regime, claiming that his policies lacked compassion and failed to address the struggles of ordinary Fijians.

The FLP leader, however, dismissed the coalition’s efforts over the past 23 months, claiming the government had not delivered on key election promises including reducing ministerial salaries, ensuring an independent judiciary and addressing social issues such as domestic violence, drugs and corruption.

He alleged that the government’s leadership was dysfunctional and morally compromised, failing to tackle economic challenges, rising government debt, and declining the sugar industry.

Chaudhry emphasized that the FLP remains committed to being a strong opposition voice and would focus on preparing for the next election to offer solutions to Fiji’s challenges.

While Chand defended the coalition government’s performance, highlighting efforts to restore democracy and accountability, Chaudhry maintained that Labour was the only party offering meaningful opposition.

FBC News had approached Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for comment on Chaudhry’s claims but no response has been received.

Questions have also been sent to Chaudhry.