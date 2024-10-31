NFA urges caution for festivities

The National Fire Authority is urging the general public to exercise fire safety while enjoying the Diwali festivities.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says from 2019 to 2023, seven fires were reported during Diwali, resulting in about $500,000 in damage and, tragically, two fatalities.

The NFA Chief says fire safety should always be a priority for all individuals regardless of festivities or celebrations.

Article continues after advertisement

“As the nation prepares to celebrate the “festival of lights” or Diwali, it is important to highlight fire safety awareness amidst the celebrations. Diwali is an annual event celebrated by the whole of Fiji, a time of joy and togetherness, it also carries inherent risks if we do not remain vigilant.”

Sowane is also stressing on the importance of supervising the children to minimize incidence.

He says that everyone embraces the spirit of Diwali with a firm commitment to ensuring fire safety.

The fire Chief states that by remaining vigilant and following safety procedures, everyone can enjoy a festive season free from any tragedy.

The security forces claim that while they are on standby to assist the public during emergencies, the public should also be responsible and prioritize their safety.