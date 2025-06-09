NFA to investigate warehouse fire

A four-member National Fire Authority investigation team is expected to begin work tomorrow.

They will probe the circumstances surrounding the fire that caused extensive damage to the Rups Big Bear Warehouse on Grantham Road, Raiwaqa, early this morning.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the investigation will take at least two days due to the warehouse’s estimated 2,000 square metres of floor space.

He notes it was a major operation involving crews from five fire stations, with a duty crew from Navua on standby at Suva Fire Station in case of another emergency.

Sowane adds the investigation will determine the probable cause of the fire.

At 12:36 a.m., the NFA Command Centre received a 910-emergency call from a member of the public reporting the fire.

Duty crews from Suva, Lami, Valelevu, Nakasi, and Nausori fire stations, along with an ambulance, responded.

The Suva crew was first to arrive at 12:46 a.m.

Crews used multiple deliveries and a feeder line from a fire hydrant to battle the blaze.

The timber and corrugated iron structure sustained 95% damage.

The estimated cost of the damage has yet to be determined.

