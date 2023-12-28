NFA responded to nine road accidents this month

[Source: National Fire Authority/ Facebook]

The National Fire Authority statistics reveal that over a six-year period, they have responded to 977 Road Accident rescue operations.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says this averages to 163 road accidents a year.

Sowane says that for the first 11 months of this year, NFA attended to 174 road accidents.

“A six percent increase when compared to 153 road accident rescue operations last year.”

Sowane says so far this month, they have attended to nine RAR incidents, which compares to 13 RAR incidents in December last year.

The NFA is advising the public to plan their travel well, ensure sufficient rest before driving, and avoid excessive alcohol or kava consumption, especially during the festive season.