NFA flags access concerns in Labasa Town

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane

The National Fire Authority is urging Labasa residents to take fire and emergency sirens seriously.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says delays caused by unresponsive motorists are affecting response times during critical emergencies.

He says that while Labasa may be smaller than Suva, Lautoka, or Nadi, growing traffic and infrastructure are creating serious access issues for emergency crews.

“For Labasa in particular. Labasa is small. In comparison to other places. Like Suva, Lautoka, and Nadi. When there is a fire. When a siren sounds. We can enter from wherever we can enter from. Just to ensure that we reach the scene as quickly as possible. But our concern is that. Members of the public when they hear the siren. When we are in a rush. They don’t want to give way.”

Sowane adds that this was also one of the challenges faced in 2023 when a major fire broke out in town, pushing for an urgent alternative route for Labasa Main Street.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau confirms that an alternative road in Labasa’s main street remains a government priority, and the Fiji Roads Authority is working on it.

Meanwhile, the NFA has recorded that 49 percent of all incidents in the past five financial years have involved structural fires, emphasizing the urgent need for smoother emergency access routes.

