NFA expands substations to improve response times

The National Fire Authority is strengthening its emergency services by establishing new fire stations and substations across key areas.

The move targets high-population zones and regions previously underserved, aiming to reduce response times and enhance first-response efficiency.

NFA Manager Finance Sen Jeet says the Natadola fire station, bridging the gap between Sigatoka and Nadi, is already operational, while new substations is planned for Pacific Harbour.

Jeet adds that these facilities will provide quicker access for first responders, with backup support coordinated to cover wider areas.

“We have a land in Kayasi, Navakai. And we are also in the process of acquiring land in Taveuni, and other areas where congestion or high population is. Our response time should be five minutes, or five, 10 minutes, and 15 minutes.”

Jeet says the expansion is part of NFA’s broader plan to ensure emergency services reach incidents within five minutes, improving safety for growing communities and addressing coverage gaps in developing regions.

