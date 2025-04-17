NFA builds fire safety

Source: NFA / Facebook

Eight villagers of Nakama Village in Labasa have been commissioned as community fire wardens.

This follows a week-long training conducted by the National Fire Authority (NFA).

The initiative is part of NFA’s push to strengthen fire safety in rural areas where help can take time to arrive.

The training covered fire risk checks, early containment, safe evacuation and how to work with emergency crews.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane said the training was about saving lives and protecting livelihoods.

He acknowledged the villagers for stepping up and said the new wardens now lead fire safety in their village.

Inspector Vidya Pillay from the Northern Crime Prevention Committee officiated the commissioning and spoke about the importance of working together to improve safety.

The Community Fire Warden program is part of NFA’s wider goal to prepare more communities across Fiji for emergencies.

With Easter approaching, Sowane also reminded families to be fire-safe, check appliances, watch your cooking and keep flammables out of children’s reach.

He urged households to have a fire plan, know evacuation routes, and keep emergency contacts like 910 handy.

NFA plans to expand the warden program across Fiji to build stronger, safer communities.





