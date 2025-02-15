Newborn’s body found floating

The body of a newborn infant was discovered floating near the Abaca Bridge in Lautoka yesterday.

The discovery was made by a 43-year-old man, who reported the matter to the police.

The infant’s body has been retrieved and transported to Lautoka Aspen Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police are continuing their investigation and are urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist.

Contact details for Crimestoppers and the Western Division Command Centre have been provided.