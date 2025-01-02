New Year’s celebration focus on children’s safety

Villagers in Nauluvatu and Namuka, Nakelo Tailevu, are welcoming the New Year with a focus on family, safety, and community.

Namuka village headman Kalivati Rainima says they continue to ensure that the children remain the priority, thus leading to the alignment of all New Year celebrations to be based on the children’s best interest in the two communities.

Rainima says this is crucial as the start of the new school is just around the corner.

“This change is mainly for the children, as we’ve seen an increase in drug use, and we feel it’s important to keep our children safe during this time. The celebrations will last for one week, but everything will end by 10 PM as we’re really concerned about the children preparing for the new school year.”

Rainima says the changes reflect the villages’ deep commitment to ensuring a safe and meaningful celebration, with a strong emphasis on the safety and future of their children.

The New Year’s celebrations, while different, remain focused on community and family, as the two villages prepare for a prosperous and safe year ahead.