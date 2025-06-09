New wing boosts accommodation in Labasa

The Grand Eastern Hotel in Labasa has expanded its capacity, helping to ease the shortage of accommodation for travelers and guests in the North.

Hotel operator, Charan Jeath Singh, confirmed that the newly completed wing has added 28 rooms, bringing the total number of rooms at the hotel to 52.

The expansion comes as Labasa continues to experience increasing demand for hotel rooms, with limited space often a challenge for travelers and business visitors alike.

“In the new wing, we’ve also introduced full kitchen facilities. Eight of the new rooms are spacious and equipped with all utensils and cooking facilities, giving guests the option to prepare their own meals”.

Singh adds that between his two properties in Labasa, the Grand Eastern Hotel and the Friendly North Inn, there are now 72 rooms in total 20 in the Friendly North Inn and 52 at the Grand Eastern.

Meanwhile continues investment in additional rooms is aimed at providing more comfort and choice for guests, while also supporting Labasa’s growth as a commercial hub for the North.

