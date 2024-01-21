New vendors at ROC market share awareness

Several new vendors took part in today’s Gold FM Roc Market.

While there were the usual handmade handicrafts, plants, and delicious food for sale, the new vendors took this opportunity to spread awareness about their organizations.

Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Shelter Attendant Miriama Qio took the opportunity market to spread information about their dog shelter.

“So SPCA Fiji Islands is here to promote adoptions, we have a lot of animals in the shelter who need homes, permanent homes the shelter is not their homes and to promote on hoe to take care of your cats and your dogs”.

Valor Athletics’ Managing Director, Vinooda Senewiratne, who took part in the ROC market for the first time, says they are here to educate people about their movement.

“Sales have been good it was slow because you know yesterday was raining, today thank God the sun is here so it’s picking up, picking up so definitely this market today, I think will be a bit slow and next month we will have more material and more pickup”.

Fresh coconut seller Joseph Isoa says they could not have chosen a better place than the ROC Market on a Sunday.

He says they were busy quenching the thirst of people who flocked to this monthly event.

“Since this is our first time, we are planning to bring in new ideas in the next rock market. We are thinking of upgrading how we sell coconuts. This is our own business. We are related, we are thinking of trying this out at the ROC Market.”

The ROC Market has provided a platform for many small and medium entrepreneurs to sell their products and build networks with customers and other businesses.