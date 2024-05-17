News

New USP Confucius Institute building opens

Riya Mala

May 17, 2024

[File Photo]

More than 4,000 regional students have participated in the USP-Model Confucius Institute programs.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka highlighted this today while officiating at the opening ceremony of the new USP-Model Confucius Institute building.
Gavoka says the institute will act as a beacon of knowledge that offers a window into the rich tapestry of Chinese language and culture.
He states that the Chinese language is the second most spoken language in the world.
 “This is very much the policy of the Coalition Government of Fiji today. We are providing free education from the early childhood education stage to the primary and high school levels, and scholarships for tertiary studies are unprecedented in our history.
Gavoka says that in the future the institute will be the major factor that’ll be strengthening Pacific relations with China
“We should see this institute as not just a centre for learning but a bridge connecting our peoples, mutual understanding, and respect through education.”
The Minister adds that the new building will serve as a home for aspiring scholars and a hub for cultural exchange for many years to come.

 

