New training centres to empower iTaukei youth

The high school dropout rates and limited economic opportunities for iTaukei are being targeted through a series of government-led initiatives.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu states that central to these efforts is the establishment of 16 new vocational training centres across Fiji.

This he said was designed to provide rural iTaukei youth with access to technical education and skill development, critical steps toward bridging the education gap and empowering the next generation.

The Ministry’s broader strategy also includes a Change Management Program aimed at strengthening urban development, governance and economic resilience.

Key to this program is the appointment of senior economic planning officers across all 14 provinces to address specific economic challenges in each area, as well as an emphasis on improving project management to drive sustainable growth in rural communities.

Vasu outlined the government’s progress on developing a National Action Plan in alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

This plan seeks to protect and promote the rights of Indigenous Fijians while fostering inclusive national development.

The Minister added that these efforts are not solely for the benefit of iTaukei communities but aim to contribute to the overall prosperity and unity.

