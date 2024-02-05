New Toga Bridge promises relief

[ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The role of road infrastructure in helping propel Fiji’s economic development has been emphasized by Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

He highlights the positive impact of well-maintained roads and bridges on travel and transportation of goods.

Ro Filipe contends that these networks foster trade and commerce and it contribute to overall economic growth.

The Minister stresses the significance of sustainable road infrastructure in rural communities, citing its role in driving development and enhancing livelihoods.

Addressing the completion of the long-awaited Toga Bridge in Rewa, Ro Filipe characterizes it as a critical project with overdue benefits for the local population.

He points out that the previous low-level crossing was inadequate, particularly during heavy rains when it would flood, disrupting transportation and impeding the movement of people, students and farmers.



With the new bridge in place, Ro Filipe assures that such challenges will become a thing of the past.

He notes that the $4 million investment in the project represents a commitment from the government to address the community’s needs and enhance their overall well-being.

Ro Filipe adds that the opening of the new bridge signifies a fresh start for the people of Toga, ushering in a promising future for their children.